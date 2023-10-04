Netflix’s “Wrestlers” Brings Attention to Struggling Ohio Valley Wrestling

A month after the release of Netflix’s “Wrestlers,” a docuseries directed Greg Whiteley, the Louisville-based pro wrestling league Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) is getting national attention. The series highlights the challenges faced OVW in recent years and showcases the talented wrestlers who have trained at the facility. OVW has a long history of producing televised wrestling programs and training future stars like John Cena, Dave Bautista, and The Miz.

In “Wrestlers,” viewers get to know the legends of OVW such as Al Snow, HollyHood Haley J, Ca$h Flo, Mr. PEC-tacular, Mahabali Shera, and Freya the Slaya. Al Snow, the CEO and co-owner of OVW, got his nickname growing up in Ohio as the only white kid in the neighborhood. HollyHood Haley J, a second-generation wrestler, originally wanted to be called Hollywood but was told she was “too ghetto” for that name. Ca$h Flo received his moniker during wrestling school when another wrestler noticed that his moves in the ring looked like money. Mr. PEC-tacular chose his name to reflect his physique and abilities as a wrestler and bodybuilder. Mahabali Shera, the first Indian OVW National Heavyweight Champion, idolized Arnold Schwarzenegger while growing up in India. Lastly, Freya the Slaya, also known as “The Queen of the North,” is a wrestler and former middle school teacher who aims to elevate women’s wrestling.

In addition to the wrestlers, the series features Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and radio host Matt Jones, who have become partial owners of OVW in an effort to turn things around. Their involvement leads to tension with wrestlers and other members of OVW, adding another layer of drama to the story.

If you’re interested in the world of wrestling and want to learn more about the struggles and triumphs of OVW, check out “Wrestlers” on Netflix.

