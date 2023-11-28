Who are the Usos’ Wives? Meet the Women Behind the WWE Superstars

In the world of professional wrestling, the Usos have become a household name. Known for their high-flying moves and charismatic personalities, Jimmy and Jey Uso have captured the hearts of fans around the globe. But behind every successful man, there is often a strong and supportive woman. So, who are the Usos’ wives? Let’s take a closer look at the women who stand their sides.

The Usos: A Brief Introduction

Before we delve into the lives of their wives, let’s quickly recap who the Usos are. Born as Joshua Samuel Fatu and Jonathan Solofa Fatu, the Usos are twin brothers who have been a part of the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) since 2010. They come from a legendary wrestling family, with their father Rikishi and uncles The Wild Samoans also making their mark in the industry.

Naomi: The Wife of Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso is married to Trinity Fatu, better known her ring name Naomi. She is a talented professional wrestler herself, having won the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship twice. Naomi has been a prominent figure in the women’s division and has gained a loyal fan base with her athleticism and vibrant personality.

Who is Jon Uso’s Wife?

Jon Uso, also known as Jey Uso, is married to Takecia Travis. Unlike Naomi, Takecia prefers to keep a low profile and stay out of the spotlight. Not much is known about her personal life, as she maintains a private social media presence.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How long have the Usos been married?

A: Jimmy Uso and Naomi got married in January 2014, while Jey Uso and Takecia Travis tied the knot in 2015.

Q: Do the Usos have children?

A: Yes, both Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso are proud fathers. Jimmy and Naomi have two children together, while Jey and Takecia have one child.

Q: Are the Usos still active in the WWE?

A: Yes, as of the time of writing, the Usos are still active members of the WWE roster and continue to entertain fans with their incredible in-ring performances.

In conclusion, the Usos’ wives play an essential role in supporting their husbands’ careers in the world of professional wrestling. While Naomi has made a name for herself as a WWE superstar, Takecia Travis prefers to maintain a private life away from the public eye. Together, these women stand their husbands’ sides, providing love, support, and encouragement as they continue to dominate the wrestling industry.