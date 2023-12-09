Who are the people who killed Joel in The Last of Us?

Title: Unveiling the Culprits Behind Joel’s Demise in The Last of Us: A Closer Look at the Infamous Killers

Introduction:

In the gaming world, few moments have left players as shocked and devastated as the untimely demise of Joel Miller, the beloved protagonist of the critically acclaimed video game, The Last of Us. As players embarked on a journey of survival and redemption, they were left wondering: who were the individuals responsible for Joel’s tragic fate? In this article, we delve into the identities and motivations of the people who killed Joel, shedding light on this pivotal event in gaming history.

The Infamous Killers:

The individuals responsible for Joel’s death are members of the Washington Liberation Front (WLF), a militant group fighting against the oppressive regime of the Seraphites, also known as the Scars. Led their ruthless leader, Abby Anderson, the WLF seeks to establish control over the post-apocalyptic world, often resorting to violence to achieve their goals.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Abby Anderson?

A: Abby Anderson is a central character in The Last of Us Part II. Initially introduced as one of Joel’s killers, she later becomes a playable character, offering players a unique perspective on her motivations and actions.

Q: What are the Seraphites?

A: The Seraphites, commonly referred to as the Scars, are a religious cult residing in Seattle. They follow a strict dogma and engage in brutal rituals, often clashing with the WLF in their quest for dominance.

Motivations and Consequences:

The killing of Joel was driven a desire for revenge. Abby’s father, a surgeon, was killed Joel in the first installment of the game, prompting her to seek retribution. This act of vengeance sets in motion a chain of events that not only alters the lives of the characters involved but also challenges players’ perceptions of morality and empathy.

Conclusion:

The Last of Us Part II presents players with a complex narrative that explores the consequences of violence and revenge. The individuals responsible for Joel’s death, namely Abby Anderson and the Washington Liberation Front, serve as catalysts for a thought-provoking journey that forces players to question their own motivations and the impact of their actions. As the game unfolds, players are left to grapple with the moral ambiguity of a post-apocalyptic world, where survival often comes at a high cost.