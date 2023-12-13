Who are the Owners of Kaltura?

Kaltura, a leading video technology company, has gained significant attention in recent years for its innovative solutions in the digital media industry. As the company continues to grow and expand its reach, many people are curious about its ownership structure and the individuals behind its success. In this article, we will delve into the ownership of Kaltura and shed light on the key players involved.

The Ownership Structure:

Kaltura is a privately held company, meaning it is not publicly traded on any stock exchange. The company was founded in 2006 a group of entrepreneurs, including Ron Yekutiel, Shay David, Eran Etam, and Michal Tsur. These individuals played a crucial role in shaping the company’s vision and driving its growth.

Over the years, Kaltura has attracted significant investments from various venture capital firms and strategic partners. Notable investors include Nexus Venture Partners, Intel Capital, and Goldman Sachs. These investments have helped fuel Kaltura’s expansion and solidify its position as a market leader in video technology.

The Key Players:

Ron Yekutiel, one of the co-founders, serves as the CEO of Kaltura. With his extensive experience in the technology industry, Yekutiel has been instrumental in guiding the company’s strategic direction and fostering its global presence.

Shay David, another co-founder, holds the position of President and General Manager of Kaltura’s Media and Telecom business unit. David’s expertise lies in developing partnerships and driving innovation within the media industry.

Eran Etam, also a co-founder, serves as Kaltura’s Chief Technology Officer. Etam’s technical prowess has been crucial in developing and enhancing Kaltura’s cutting-edge video technology solutions.

Michal Tsur, the final co-founder, is the President and General Manager of Kaltura’s Enterprise and Learning business unit. Tsur’s leadership has been instrumental in expanding Kaltura’s presence in the corporate and educational sectors.

FAQ:

Q: Is Kaltura a publicly traded company?

A: No, Kaltura is a privately held company.

Q: Who are the co-founders of Kaltura?

A: The co-founders of Kaltura are Ron Yekutiel, Shay David, Eran Etam, and Michal Tsur.

Q: Who is the CEO of Kaltura?

A: Ron Yekutiel is the CEO of Kaltura.

Q: Which venture capital firms have invested in Kaltura?

A: Nexus Venture Partners, Intel Capital, and Goldman Sachs are among the notable investors in Kaltura.

In conclusion, Kaltura’s ownership structure consists of a group of dedicated co-founders and strategic investors who have played a pivotal role in the company’s success. With their expertise and vision, Kaltura continues to revolutionize the digital media landscape and shape the future of video technology.