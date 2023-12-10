Who are the only two Supreme Court Justices to appear on currency?

In a unique tribute to their contributions to American jurisprudence, only two Supreme Court Justices have been honored having their portraits featured on United States currency. These esteemed individuals are Chief Justice John Marshall and Justice Salmon P. Chase.

John Marshall, who served as Chief Justice from 1801 to 1835, is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the history of American law. His landmark decisions, such as Marbury v. Madison and McCulloch v. Maryland, established the principle of judicial review and strengthened the power of the federal government. Marshall’s portrait can be found on the face of the $500 bill, which was last printed in 1945 and is no longer in circulation.

Salmon P. Chase, who served as Chief Justice from 1864 to 1873, is best known for his role in shaping the post-Civil War legal landscape. As Treasury Secretary under President Abraham Lincoln, Chase played a crucial role in establishing the national banking system and introducing the first federal paper currency. His portrait appears on the face of the $10,000 bill, which was last printed in 1945 and is also no longer in circulation.

FAQ:

Q: Why were these two Supreme Court Justices chosen to appear on currency?

A: Both John Marshall and Salmon P. Chase made significant contributions to American law and played pivotal roles in shaping the nation’s legal system. Their inclusion on currency serves as a tribute to their lasting impact on the country.

Q: Are there any plans to feature other Supreme Court Justices on currency?

A: As of now, there are no official plans to feature additional Supreme Court Justices on United States currency. However, it is always possible that future decisions may be made to honor other influential figures in American legal history.

Q: Can the $500 and $10,000 bills still be used as legal tender?

A: No, these bills are no longer in circulation and are not considered legal tender. However, they can still be valuable to collectors due to their historical significance and rarity.

Q: Are there any other individuals who have appeared on United States currency?

A: Yes, several other notable figures have been featured on U.S. currency, including presidents, founding fathers, and other influential Americans. Examples include George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Benjamin Franklin, among others.

In conclusion, Chief Justice John Marshall and Justice Salmon P. Chase are the only two Supreme Court Justices to have their portraits featured on United States currency. Their inclusion serves as a testament to their immense contributions to American law and their lasting impact on the nation’s legal system.