Who are the only two families that have had three generations of Oscar winners?

Two Families Make Oscar History with Three Generations of Winners

In the illustrious history of the Academy Awards, only two families have achieved the remarkable feat of having three generations of Oscar winners. This exclusive club is a testament to the extraordinary talent and dedication that runs through their bloodlines. Let’s delve into the stories of these legendary families and their remarkable achievements.

The first family to etch their name in Oscar history is the Huston family. It all began with Walter Huston, a distinguished actor who won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre” in 1949. His son, John Huston, followed in his footsteps and became an acclaimed director, winning two Oscars for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre” in 1949. John’s daughter, Anjelica Huston, continued the family legacy winning the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in “Prizzi’s Honor” in 1986.

The second family to achieve this remarkable feat is the Coppola family. Patriarch Francis Ford Coppola, a legendary filmmaker, won multiple Oscars for his iconic film “The Godfather” in 1973, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. His daughter, Sofia Coppola, made history becoming the third woman ever nominated for Best Director and won the Best Original Screenplay award for “Lost in Translation” in 2004. The third generation of the Coppola family, Nicolas Cage, won the Best Actor award for his unforgettable performance in “Leaving Las Vegas” in 1996.

The Huston and Coppola families have left an indelible mark on the film industry, not only through their exceptional talent but also through their ability to pass down their artistic prowess from one generation to the next. Their achievements serve as an inspiration to aspiring actors and filmmakers worldwide, reminding us that greatness can indeed run in the family.