Who are the Kardashians not friends with anymore?

Who Are the Kardashians No Longer Friends With?

In the world of Hollywood, friendships can be as fleeting as the latest fashion trend. The Kardashians, a family that has become synonymous with fame and fortune, are no strangers to the ups and downs of friendships in the spotlight. Over the years, they have had their fair share of falling outs and public feuds with various individuals. Let’s take a closer look at some of the people the Kardashians are no longer friends with.

One notable former friend of the Kardashians is Blac Chyna. Blac Chyna, a former stripper turned entrepreneur, was once engaged to Rob Kardashian, the brother of the famous sisters. However, their relationship quickly soured, leading to a bitter breakup and a highly publicized custody battle over their daughter, Dream. Since then, the Kardashians have distanced themselves from Blac Chyna, and any hopes of a reconciliation seem unlikely.

Another former friend of the Kardashians is Taylor Swift. The feud between Taylor Swift and the Kardashians began when Kim Kardashian released a recorded phone call between Taylor and her husband, Kanye West. The call revealed that Taylor had given her approval for Kanye to reference her in his song, “Famous,” despite her previous denial. This revelation led to a massive backlash against Taylor, and the friendship between her and the Kardashians was irreparably damaged.

FAQ:

Q: What does “falling out” mean?

A: “Falling out” is a term used to describe a disagreement or dispute that leads to the end of a friendship or relationship.

Q: Who is Blac Chyna?

A: Blac Chyna is a former stripper and entrepreneur who gained fame through her relationship with Rob Kardashian and her appearances on reality TV shows.

Q: What is the feud between Taylor Swift and the Kardashians about?

A: The feud between Taylor Swift and the Kardashians started when Kim Kardashian released a recorded phone call that showed Taylor had given her approval for Kanye West to reference her in his song, “Famous,” despite Taylor’s previous denial.

While the Kardashians may have a vast network of friends and acquaintances, there are some individuals they have chosen to distance themselves from. Whether it’s due to personal conflicts, public scandals, or simply growing apart, these former friends are no longer part of the Kardashian inner circle. As the world continues to watch their every move, it remains to be seen who else may fall out of favor with this famous family.