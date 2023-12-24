Introducing the Dynamic Hosts of ET Tonight: Unveiling the Faces Behind the Iconic Show

For decades, Entertainment Tonight (ET) has been the go-to source for all things Hollywood. With its captivating interviews, exclusive behind-the-scenes access, and breaking celebrity news, the show has become a staple in the world of entertainment journalism. But have you ever wondered who the hosts of ET Tonight are? In this article, we will introduce you to the talented individuals who bring the glitz and glamour of Hollywood right into your living room.

Who are the hosts of ET Tonight?

The current hosts of ET Tonight are Nancy O’Dell and Kevin Frazier. Nancy O’Dell, a seasoned journalist and television personality, joined the show in 2011. With her extensive experience in the industry, O’Dell brings a wealth of knowledge and a warm, engaging presence to the program. Kevin Frazier, a respected entertainment journalist, joined ET Tonight in 2014. Known for his charismatic on-screen persona, Frazier’s expertise and enthusiasm make him a perfect fit for the show.

FAQ:

Q: What is Entertainment Tonight (ET)?

A: Entertainment Tonight is a long-running American television show that focuses on celebrity news, interviews, and behind-the-scenes coverage of the entertainment industry.

Q: How long has ET Tonight been on the air?

A: ET Tonight first premiered on September 14, 1981, making it one of the longest-running entertainment news programs in television history.

Q: Who were the previous hosts of ET Tonight?

A: Over the years, ET Tonight has had a roster of esteemed hosts, including Mary Hart, John Tesh, Bob Goen, and Mark Steines, among others.

Q: How often does ET Tonight air?

A: ET Tonight airs daily, providing viewers with the latest updates and exclusive interviews from the world of entertainment.

In conclusion, Nancy O’Dell and Kevin Frazier are the current hosts of ET Tonight, bringing their expertise and charisma to deliver the latest news and insights from the entertainment industry. With their captivating presence, they continue the legacy of this iconic show, keeping audiences informed and entertained night after night.