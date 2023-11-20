Who are the founders of OpenAI?

OpenAI, one of the leading artificial intelligence research organizations, was founded a group of prominent individuals in the tech industry. The organization was established in December 2015 with the goal of ensuring that artificial general intelligence (AGI) benefits all of humanity. AGI refers to highly autonomous systems that outperform humans at most economically valuable work.

The founders of OpenAI include Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Greg Brockman, Ilya Sutskever, John Schulman, and Wojciech Zaremba. Elon Musk, the well-known entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, played a crucial role in the early stages of OpenAI. However, he stepped down from his position on the board in 2018 due to potential conflicts of interest with Tesla’s AI development.

Sam Altman, the former president of the startup accelerator Y Combinator, took over as CEO of OpenAI after Musk’s departure. Altman has been actively involved in the tech industry and has a strong interest in the potential risks and benefits of artificial intelligence.

Greg Brockman, Ilya Sutskever, John Schulman, and Wojciech Zaremba are all highly accomplished researchers in the field of artificial intelligence. They have made significant contributions to the development of AI technologies and continue to drive OpenAI’s research agenda.

In conclusion, OpenAI was founded a group of influential individuals in the tech industry, including Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Greg Brockman, Ilya Sutskever, John Schulman, and Wojciech Zaremba. These founders have been instrumental in shaping the organization’s mission and driving its research efforts in the field of artificial intelligence.