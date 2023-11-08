Who are the coaches of the Cougarettes?

The Cougarettes, a renowned dance team at Brigham Young University (BYU), have been captivating audiences with their incredible performances for years. Behind their success lies a team of dedicated coaches who work tirelessly to train and guide these talented dancers. Let’s take a closer look at the coaches who lead the Cougarettes to greatness.

Head Coach: Jodi Maxfield

Jodi Maxfield is the esteemed head coach of the Cougarettes. With over two decades of experience in dance education, Maxfield brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the team. She is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the Cougarettes’ training, choreography, and performances. Maxfield’s passion for dance and her commitment to excellence have played a significant role in the team’s success.

Assistant Coaches: Kelsey Larsen and Megan Call

Assisting Maxfield are two talented coaches, Kelsey Larsen and Megan Call. Larsen, a former Cougarette herself, brings firsthand experience and a deep understanding of the team’s dynamics. Call, on the other hand, is a seasoned dance instructor with a strong background in various dance styles. Together, Larsen and Call provide invaluable support to the Cougarettes, helping them refine their technique and enhance their performances.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How long have the coaches been with the Cougarettes?

A: Jodi Maxfield has been the head coach of the Cougarettes for over 15 years. Kelsey Larsen joined the coaching staff in 2015, while Megan Call became an assistant coach in 2018.

Q: What qualifications do the coaches possess?

A: Jodi Maxfield holds a Bachelor’s degree in Dance Education and has extensive experience in teaching and choreography. Kelsey Larsen and Megan Call both have dance backgrounds and bring their expertise to the team.

Q: How do the coaches prepare the Cougarettes for performances?

A: The coaches conduct rigorous training sessions, focusing on technique, strength, and flexibility. They also choreograph routines that showcase the team’s skills and talents. Additionally, the coaches provide guidance and support to ensure the Cougarettes are ready to deliver captivating performances.

Q: What is the role of the coaches during competitions?

A: The coaches accompany the Cougarettes to competitions, offering guidance and encouragement. They help the team fine-tune their routines, provide feedback on their performances, and ensure they are well-prepared to showcase their skills on the competitive stage.

In conclusion, the coaches of the Cougarettes play a vital role in shaping the team’s success. With their expertise, dedication, and passion for dance, Jodi Maxfield, Kelsey Larsen, and Megan Call lead the Cougarettes to new heights, inspiring audiences with their exceptional performances.