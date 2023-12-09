Who are the Cast of Ginny and Georgia Dating in Real Life?

In the world of television, it’s not uncommon for on-screen romances to spark real-life relationships. The hit Netflix series “Ginny and Georgia” has captivated audiences with its compelling storyline and talented cast. As fans become more invested in the lives of their favorite characters, many are curious about the dating lives of the actors behind them. Let’s take a closer look at who the cast of “Ginny and Georgia” is dating in real life.

The Cast:

1. Brianne Howey (Georgia Miller): Brianne Howey, who portrays the complex and mysterious Georgia Miller, is currently dating actor Matt Ziering. The couple has been together for several years and often shares adorable pictures on their social media accounts.

2. Antonia Gentry (Ginny Miller): Antonia Gentry, who plays the role of the intelligent and rebellious Ginny Miller, has managed to keep her dating life private. As of now, there is no public information about her current relationship status.

3. Diesel La Torraca (Austin Miller): Diesel La Torraca, the young actor who brings the lovable Austin Miller to life, is not of dating age yet. At just 12 years old, he is focused on his acting career and enjoying his time on set.

4. Felix Mallard (Marcus Baker): Felix Mallard, who portrays the charming and charismatic Marcus Baker, is currently dating actress Rachel Gouvignon. The couple often shares their adventures together on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship.

As fans continue to follow the lives of the “Ginny and Georgia” cast, it’s important to remember that their personal lives are separate from their on-screen characters. While some actors may be in committed relationships, others prefer to keep their dating lives private. Regardless, the chemistry and talent displayed on the show are what truly captivate audiences and keep them coming back for more.