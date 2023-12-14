Who are the 6 People Who Declined Nobel Prize?

In the illustrious history of the Nobel Prize, there have been a select few individuals who have declined this prestigious honor. The Nobel Prize, established the will of Alfred Nobel, is awarded annually in recognition of outstanding achievements in various fields such as physics, chemistry, medicine, literature, peace, and economic sciences. While most recipients graciously accept this esteemed accolade, there have been six notable exceptions who have turned down the Nobel Prize.

1. Boris Pasternak (Literature, 1958):

Renowned Russian author Boris Pasternak declined the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1958. The Soviet authorities pressured him to decline the award due to his controversial novel, “Doctor Zhivago,” which was critical of the Soviet regime. Pasternak’s refusal sparked international outrage and brought attention to the suppression of artistic freedom in the Soviet Union.

2. Le Duc Tho (Peace, 1973):

Le Duc Tho, a Vietnamese politician and diplomat, declined the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973. He was awarded the prize jointly with Henry Kissinger for their efforts in negotiating a ceasefire during the Vietnam War. However, Le Duc Tho rejected the honor due to the ongoing conflict in his country, which had not yet reached a peaceful resolution.

3. Lê Ðức Thọ (Peace, 1973):

Interestingly, Le Duc Tho’s co-recipient, Henry Kissinger, accepted the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973. However, Le Duc Tho’s refusal to share the prize with Kissinger created controversy and highlighted the complexities of awarding a peace prize during an ongoing conflict.

4. Boris Yeltsin (Peace, 1994):

Former Russian President Boris Yeltsin declined the Nobel Peace Prize in 1994. Yeltsin’s decision to reject the award was seen as a gesture of humility, as he believed there were others more deserving of the honor for their contributions to peace.

5. Aung San Suu Kyi (Peace, 1991):

Aung San Suu Kyi, the Burmese political leader and Nobel laureate, declined to accept the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991. She was under house arrest at the time and feared that if she left Burma, she would not be allowed to return. Suu Kyi finally accepted the prize in 2012, after her release from house arrest.

6. Svetlana Alexievich (Literature, 2015):

Belarusian writer Svetlana Alexievich initially declined the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2015, citing personal reasons. However, she later accepted the award, recognizing its significance and the opportunity it provided to shed light on the struggles of her homeland.

FAQ:

Q: Why would someone decline the Nobel Prize?

A: There can be various reasons for declining the Nobel Prize, including political pressure, personal beliefs, or a desire to remain humble.

Q: Can a Nobel Prize be declined anyone?

A: Yes, the Nobel Prize can be declined the recipient. However, it is a rare occurrence.

Q: What happens if someone declines the Nobel Prize?

A: If a laureate declines the Nobel Prize, it is not awarded to anyone else. The decision to decline the prize does not affect the legitimacy or reputation of the Nobel Prize itself.

Q: Are there any financial consequences for declining the Nobel Prize?

A: No, there are no financial consequences for declining the Nobel Prize. The prize money is not awarded to anyone else and remains with the Nobel Foundation.

In conclusion, while the Nobel Prize is widely regarded as the pinnacle of achievement in various fields, there have been instances where individuals have declined this prestigious honor. Whether due to political pressure, personal reasons, or a desire to remain humble, these six individuals made the difficult decision to turn down the Nobel Prize, leaving a lasting impact on its history.