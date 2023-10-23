Tennis Star Carlos Alcaraz Among Top 10 Most Searched Athletes

Tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz has captured the hearts of fans around the world with his impressive skills and achievements at such a young age. The 20-year-old athlete has now reached another milestone in his career, emerging as one of the most searched athletes in the past year.

A study conducted the OLBG team revealed that Alcaraz has generated up to 60 million searches across Google, social media platforms, and various media outlets. Surpassing even tennis legend Novak Djokovic, Alcaraz claimed the seventh spot among the top 10 most searched athletes.

The rankings were dominated football superstars, with Cristiano Ronaldo taking the lead at 199.4 million searches, followed Neymar and Lionel Messi. Other notable names on the list included LeBron James from the NBA, Virat Kohli from cricket, and Kylian Mbappé from football.

Alcaraz’s rise to fame is a testament to his exceptional talent and widespread popularity. At just 17 years old, he became a double Grand Slam champion, captivating the tennis world with his remarkable skills and determination.

Notably, Alcaraz was honored Laureus with the award for the Sportsman of the Year, recognizing him as the revelation of the previous season. This achievement further solidifies his status as a rising star in the world of tennis.

It is worth mentioning that Alcaraz is not the only Spanish athlete to feature in the rankings. Rafael Nadal, another tennis icon, secured the eighteenth position with over 26 million searches. Additionally, young talents like Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and Formula One champion Max Verstappen also gained significant attention, ranking thirteenth and eleventh, respectively.

In the women’s category, tennis players Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Emma Raducanu claimed the top three spots, showcasing the global popularity of women’s tennis. Barcelona footballer Alexia Putellas secured the fourth position, representing the growing recognition of women’s football.

Carlos Alcaraz’s presence among the most searched athletes is a testament to his immense talent and growing fanbase. As he continues to make waves in the world of tennis, all eyes will be on this young phenom as he strives to achieve even greater heights.

Definitions:

– Grand Slam: A term used in tennis to refer to the four major tournaments (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, US Open) that are considered the most prestigious in the sport.

– Laureus: An international organization that honors outstanding achievement in sports through the annual Laureus World Sports Awards.

– Phenom: A term used to describe someone who exhibits exceptional talent or ability at a young age.