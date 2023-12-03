Who are tannies in BTS?

Who are the Tannies in BTS?

In the world of K-pop, the seven-member South Korean boy band BTS has taken the music industry storm. With their catchy tunes, mesmerizing choreography, and undeniable talent, BTS has amassed a massive global fanbase known as the ARMY. Within this fandom, there is a term often used to refer to the youngest members of the group – the Tannies. But who exactly are the Tannies in BTS?

What does “Tannies” mean?

The term “Tannies” is a nickname given to the two youngest members of BTS, Jungkook and Taehyung. It originated from a combination of their stage names, V and Jungkook, which when pronounced together, sounds like “TaeTae” and “Kookie.” Over time, fans affectionately started referring to them as the Tannies.

Who are Jungkook and Taehyung?

Jungkook, whose full name is Jeon Jungkook, is the youngest member of BTS. He is known for his exceptional singing and dancing abilities, as well as his charming personality. Taehyung, whose full name is Kim Taehyung, is also a vocalist in the group. He is recognized for his unique vocal tone and his ability to captivate audiences with his stage presence.

Why are they called the Tannies?

The Tannies have become a beloved duo within the BTS fandom due to their close friendship and playful interactions. Fans often find their dynamic endearing, which led to the creation of the nickname. The term “Tannies” has since become a popular way for ARMYs to refer to Jungkook and Taehyung.

FAQ:

Q: Are the Tannies the only members of BTS?

A: No, BTS consists of seven members in total: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Q: How did BTS become so popular?

A: BTS gained international recognition through their powerful performances, relatable lyrics, and active engagement with their fans on social media.

Q: Is the term “Tannies” officially recognized BTS?

A: While the members of BTS are aware of the nickname, it is not an official term used the group themselves.

In conclusion, the Tannies, Jungkook and Taehyung, are the youngest members of BTS who have captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Their talent, friendship, and playful interactions have made them a beloved duo within the BTS fandom. As BTS continues to dominate the music industry, the Tannies remain an integral part of the group’s success.