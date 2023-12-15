Who are Oprah’s 3 close friends?

Oprah Winfrey’s Inner Circle: Meet Her Three Closest Friends

In the world of showbiz, Oprah Winfrey is a name that needs no introduction. The media mogul, philanthropist, and talk show host has touched the lives of millions with her inspiring journey and influential platform. While she has a vast network of acquaintances and colleagues, there are three individuals who hold a special place in Oprah’s heart as her closest friends.

Gayle King: Gayle King is perhaps the most well-known member of Oprah’s inner circle. The two have been inseparable for decades, with their friendship dating back to their early days in the media industry. King, a renowned journalist and television personality, has been a constant source of support and companionship for Oprah. Their bond is so strong that many have speculated about a deeper connection, but both women have consistently maintained that they are simply the best of friends.

Stedman Graham: Stedman Graham, Oprah’s longtime partner, is not only her romantic companion but also one of her closest confidants. Graham, an author and speaker, has been Oprah’s side for over three decades. Despite their busy schedules and individual successes, the couple has managed to maintain a strong and loving relationship. Oprah often credits Graham for his unwavering support and understanding, making him an integral part of her inner circle.

Ava DuVernay: Ava DuVernay, a highly acclaimed filmmaker and director, is another cherished member of Oprah’s inner circle. The two first connected when DuVernay directed Oprah in the film “Selma” in 2014. Since then, their friendship has blossomed, with Oprah becoming a mentor and guiding force in DuVernay’s career. The bond between these two powerful women extends beyond their professional lives, as they often spend quality time together and support each other’s endeavors.

