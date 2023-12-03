Who are Jungkook’s Closest Friends?

In the world of K-pop, friendships among idols are highly cherished fans. One such idol who has garnered immense attention for his close bonds is Jungkook, the youngest member of the globally renowned group BTS. Known for his talent, charisma, and endearing personality, Jungkook has formed strong friendships both within and outside the music industry. Let’s take a closer look at some of his closest friends.

Jimin: Jimin, another member of BTS, is often referred to as Jungkook’s best friend. The two share a special bond that has been evident since their trainee days. Their friendship is characterized their unwavering support for each other, both on and off stage. Fans often witness their playful interactions and heartwarming moments, solidifying their status as “soulmates.”

V: V, also known as Taehyung, is another close friend of Jungkook. Their friendship blossomed during their trainee days and has only grown stronger over the years. Fans adore their playful banter and the way they constantly cheer each other on. Their bond is often described as that of brothers, with V even referring to Jungkook as his “baby brother.”

Yugyeom: Outside of BTS, Jungkook has formed a close friendship with Yugyeom, a member of the group GOT7. The two have been spotted hanging out together and have expressed their admiration for each other’s talents. Their friendship showcases the camaraderie that exists among idols from different groups.

FAQ:

Q: What does “K-pop” mean?

A: “K-pop” is a genre of popular music originating from South Korea. It encompasses various music styles, including pop, hip-hop, R&B, and more.

Q: Who is Jungkook?

A: Jungkook, whose real name is Jeon Jungkook, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and dancer. He is a member of the internationally acclaimed boy band BTS.

Q: What does “trainee” mean?

A: In the K-pop industry, a trainee refers to an aspiring artist who undergoes rigorous training in singing, dancing, and other skills under a management agency before debuting as an idol.

In conclusion, Jungkook’s closest friends include Jimin and V from BTS, as well as Yugyeom from GOT7. These friendships not only bring joy to fans but also serve as a testament to the strong bonds formed within the K-pop community. As Jungkook continues to shine in his career, his friends will undoubtedly remain his side, supporting him every step of the way.