Who are Jennifer Garner’s Ex-Husbands?

Jennifer Garner, the talented and beloved Hollywood actress, has had her fair share of high-profile relationships and marriages. Garner, known for her roles in films such as “Alias” and “13 Going on 30,” has been married twice in her life. Let’s take a closer look at the men who were once married to this talented actress.

Scott Foley: The First Love

Jennifer Garner’s first husband was actor Scott Foley. The couple met on the set of the hit television show “Felicity” and tied the knot in 2000. However, their marriage was short-lived, and they separated in 2003 before officially divorcing in 2004. Foley is best known for his roles in shows like “Scandal” and “The Unit.”

Ben Affleck: The Power Couple

Jennifer Garner’s most well-known marriage was to actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck. The couple met while filming the superhero movie “Daredevil” in 2003 and got married in 2005. They have three children together. However, after a decade of marriage, Garner and Affleck announced their separation in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018. Affleck is famous for his roles in films like “Good Will Hunting” and “Argo.”

FAQ:

Q: How many times has Jennifer Garner been married?

A: Jennifer Garner has been married twice in her life.

Q: Who was Jennifer Garner’s first husband?

A: Jennifer Garner’s first husband was actor Scott Foley.

Q: Who was Jennifer Garner’s second husband?

A: Jennifer Garner’s second husband was actor Ben Affleck.

Q: Did Jennifer Garner have children with her ex-husbands?

A: Yes, Jennifer Garner has three children with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

In conclusion, Jennifer Garner has had two marriages in her life, first to Scott Foley and then to Ben Affleck. While both marriages ended in divorce, Garner continues to shine in her career and remains a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.