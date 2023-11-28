Who are J Lo’s ex husbands?

Jennifer Lopez’s Ex-Husbands: A Look into Her Past Relationships

Jennifer Lopez, also known as J Lo, is a renowned singer, actress, and businesswoman who has captivated audiences worldwide with her talent and beauty. Throughout her successful career, she has also made headlines for her high-profile relationships and marriages. Let’s take a closer look at the men who have been a part of J Lo’s romantic journey.

Marc Anthony: The Longest Marriage

One of J Lo’s most notable ex-husbands is Marc Anthony, a Grammy-winning singer and actor. The couple tied the knot in 2004, and their marriage lasted for a decade before they announced their separation in 2011. Together, they have two children, twins Emme and Max. Despite their divorce, J Lo and Marc Anthony have remained amicable and continue to co-parent their children.

Cris Judd: The Short-Lived Marriage

Before her marriage to Marc Anthony, J Lo was briefly married to Cris Judd, a dancer and choreographer. The couple met while working on the music video for her hit song “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” and got married in 2001. However, their marriage only lasted for nine months, and they officially divorced in 2003.

Ojani Noa: The First Husband

J Lo’s first husband was Ojani Noa, a Cuban waiter whom she met while filming the movie “Blood and Wine.” They got married in 1997 but separated a year later, finalizing their divorce in 1998. Despite their split, Noa has occasionally made headlines with attempts to release a book and a documentary about their relationship, which J Lo has successfully fought against in court.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How many times has Jennifer Lopez been married?

A: Jennifer Lopez has been married three times.

Q: Who is Jennifer Lopez’s longest-lasting ex-husband?

A: Marc Anthony, with whom J Lo was married for ten years, is her longest-lasting ex-husband.

Q: Does Jennifer Lopez have children with any of her ex-husbands?

A: Yes, Jennifer Lopez has two children, Emme and Max, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Q: Are Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony on good terms?

A: Yes, despite their divorce, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a friendly relationship and co-parent their children.

In conclusion, Jennifer Lopez’s romantic history has been filled with high-profile relationships and marriages. While her marriages to Ojani Noa and Cris Judd were short-lived, her marriage to Marc Anthony lasted for a decade and produced two children. J Lo’s love life continues to intrigue her fans, and they eagerly await to see who she will be linked with next.