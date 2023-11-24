Who are Hamas allies?

Hamas, the Palestinian political and military organization, has long been a controversial player in the Middle East. Known for its militant activities and resistance against Israeli occupation, Hamas has garnered both support and criticism from various actors in the region and beyond. Understanding Hamas’ allies is crucial to comprehending the complex dynamics of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Allies:

Hamas has primarily relied on two key allies: Iran and Qatar. These countries have provided political, financial, and military support to the organization, albeit for different reasons.

Iran:

Iran has been a longstanding ally of Hamas, primarily due to their shared opposition to Israel. Iran’s support for Hamas is part of its broader strategy to counter Israeli influence in the region. Tehran has provided Hamas with financial aid, weapons, and training for its military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades. This support has allowed Hamas to strengthen its military capabilities and launch attacks against Israel.

Qatar:

Qatar has also been a significant supporter of Hamas, albeit with a different approach. Qatar’s backing of Hamas is driven its desire to exert influence in the region and gain leverage against its regional rival, Saudi Arabia. Qatar has provided financial aid to Hamas, contributing to the organization’s governance and social welfare programs in the Gaza Strip. Additionally, Qatar has hosted Hamas leaders and mediated negotiations between Hamas and other regional actors.

FAQ:

What is Hamas?

Hamas, an acronym for Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiyya (Islamic Resistance Movement), is a Palestinian political and military organization. It was founded in 1987 during the First Intifada and aims to establish an Islamic state in historic Palestine, including present-day Israel.

What is the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict refers to the ongoing political and territorial dispute between Israelis and Palestinians. It revolves around competing claims to land, self-determination, and the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

What are the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades?

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades is the military wing of Hamas. Named after a Syrian preacher who fought against French colonial rule in the 1920s, the brigades are responsible for carrying out armed operations against Israeli targets.

In conclusion, Hamas has found support from Iran and Qatar, each with their own motivations. While Iran supports Hamas as part of its broader anti-Israel agenda, Qatar’s backing is driven regional power dynamics. Understanding these alliances is crucial in comprehending the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the role Hamas plays within it.