Who Are Chris Hemsworth Siblings?

In the world of Hollywood, Chris Hemsworth has become a household name. Known for his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hemsworth has captured the hearts of millions with his charm and talent. But did you know that he is not the only Hemsworth making waves in the entertainment industry? Let’s take a closer look at the siblings of this Australian actor.

Chris Hemsworth was born on August 11, 1983, in Melbourne, Australia. He is the middle child of three brothers. His older brother, Luke Hemsworth, was born on November 5, 1980. Luke is also an actor and has appeared in various television shows and films, including the hit HBO series “Westworld.” Despite being less well-known than his younger brother, Luke has carved out a successful career for himself in the industry.

The youngest of the Hemsworth brothers is Liam Hemsworth, born on January 13, 1990. Like his older brothers, Liam is an actor and has gained recognition for his roles in movies such as “The Hunger Games” series and “The Last Song.” Liam’s relationship with singer Miley Cyrus also garnered significant media attention.

FAQ:

Q: Are Chris Hemsworth’s siblings also actors?

A: Yes, both Luke and Liam Hemsworth are actors.

Q: What are some notable works of Chris Hemsworth’s siblings?

A: Luke Hemsworth is known for his role in the TV series “Westworld,” while Liam Hemsworth gained fame through his roles in “The Hunger Games” series and “The Last Song.”

Q: Are there any other siblings in the Hemsworth family?

A: No, Chris, Luke, and Liam are the only siblings in the Hemsworth family.

In conclusion, Chris Hemsworth is not the only talented actor in his family. His older brother Luke and younger brother Liam have also made their mark in the entertainment industry. With their combined talent and charm, it’s no wonder the Hemsworth brothers have become a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood.