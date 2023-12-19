Who Anchors CBS News Overnight?

CBS News is one of the most reputable news organizations in the United States, delivering reliable and up-to-date information to millions of viewers. While many are familiar with the network’s prominent anchors, such as Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King, who anchor the morning and evening news programs, you may be wondering who takes the helm during the overnight hours. Let’s delve into the world of CBS News overnight and discover the dedicated journalists who keep viewers informed while the rest of the world sleeps.

The Overnight News Team

CBS News overnight is anchored a talented team of journalists who work tirelessly to bring breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories to viewers during the late-night and early-morning hours. One of the key figures in this team is Anne-Marie Green, who has been a familiar face on CBS News since 2013. Green’s calm and authoritative presence has made her a trusted source of information for viewers during the overnight shift.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What time does CBS News overnight air?

A: CBS News overnight typically airs from 2:00 AM to 4:00 AM Eastern Time, although the exact timing may vary depending on your location and local CBS affiliate.

Q: Is CBS News overnight available online?

A: Yes, CBS News overnight is available for streaming on the CBS News website and various streaming platforms. This allows viewers to stay informed even if they are unable to watch the broadcast live.

Q: Are there any other notable journalists on CBS News overnight?

A: Alongside Anne-Marie Green, CBS News overnight features a team of experienced correspondents and reporters who contribute to the program. These journalists bring their expertise and unique perspectives to cover a wide range of topics, ensuring viewers receive comprehensive news coverage.

In conclusion, while the overnight hours may be a time when many are asleep, CBS News remains committed to delivering accurate and reliable news coverage. Anchored the experienced and trusted journalist Anne-Marie Green, CBS News overnight ensures that viewers stay informed around the clock. Whether you tune in during the late-night hours or catch up online, you can rely on CBS News to keep you up to date with the latest news and stories that matter.