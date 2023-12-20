Who Almost Played Monica Geller?

In the iconic sitcom “Friends,” Monica Geller, played Courteney Cox, became one of the most beloved characters. However, it may come as a surprise to many fans that Cox wasn’t the first choice for the role. Let’s take a closer look at the actresses who almost played Monica Geller and how the casting process unfolded.

The Casting Process:

When the creators of “Friends” were searching for the perfect cast, they had a specific vision in mind for each character. For Monica Geller, they were looking for an actress who could portray her quirky, perfectionist nature while also bringing a sense of warmth and humor to the role.

The Almost Monicas:

1. Janeane Garofalo: Initially, Janeane Garofalo was offered the role of Monica Geller. However, she turned it down, feeling uncertain about committing to a long-term television series at the time.

2. Nancy McKeon: Another actress considered for the role was Nancy McKeon, known for her role as Jo Polniaczek on “The Facts of Life.” However, the creators ultimately decided to go in a different direction.

3. Jami Gertz: Jami Gertz, who had previously appeared in films like “The Lost Boys” and “Less Than Zero,” was also in the running for the role of Monica. However, she was ultimately not chosen for the part.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Janeane Garofalo turn down the role of Monica Geller?

A: Janeane Garofalo was unsure about committing to a long-term television series at the time and decided to decline the offer.

Q: Who played Monica Geller in the end?

A: Courteney Cox was ultimately cast as Monica Geller and portrayed the character throughout the entire series of “Friends.”

Q: Were there any other actresses considered for the role?

A: Yes, Nancy McKeon and Jami Gertz were also considered for the role of Monica Geller before Courteney Cox was cast.

In conclusion, while Courteney Cox ultimately won the role of Monica Geller and brought the character to life in a way that fans will forever cherish, it’s interesting to imagine how the show might have been different with one of the other actresses in the role. Nonetheless, “Friends” remains a timeless classic, and Monica Geller will forever be remembered as one of the most memorable characters in television history.