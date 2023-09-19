Whitney Port Celebrates Husband’s Birthday on Instagram

Whitney Port, the reality star known for her appearances on “The Hills,” took to Instagram to celebrate her husband Tim Rosenman’s birthday. Port, who has roughly 1.5 million followers on the social media platform, posted multiple pictures of the couple while gushing about her husband.

In the Instagram Stories, Port jokingly referred to it as Rosenman’s 80th birthday, but quickly clarified that she was just kidding and that he is actually 42. The pictures shared Port showcased the couple’s love and happiness.

This comes after Port addressed concerns over her recent weight loss on her podcast, With Whit. Rosenman joined her on the podcast to talk about the issue and expressed that his previous remarks had been blown out of proportion.

Weight loss concerns were previously raised fans and followers of Port, who began to notice her slimmer physique. In response, Port and Rosenman decided to openly discuss the matter on her podcast. While clarifying their viewpoints, they emphasized the importance of having open and honest conversations about body image and mental health.

Port’s birthday tribute to her husband highlights the couple’s love and supports the idea that healthy relationships are grounded in open and honest communication.

