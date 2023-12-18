Whiting Door Expands Operations with $4 Million Investment

Whiting Door, a well-established door manufacturing company based in Western New York, is undergoing a significant expansion with a $4 million investment. The family-owned business has a long history, dating back to 1953, and has expanded its operations across the country over the years. The company specializes in the production of roll-up doors, swing doors, and laminated panel designs.

Empire State Development (ESD) President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight praised Whiting Door as “one of the top performers of Western New York’s manufacturing economy.” The expansion plans, which were recently announced, will not only boost the company’s manufacturing capacity but also create 25 new jobs in Akron.

The expansion is a result of Whiting Door’s recent engagement to manufacture lightweight doors for a major contract. The company has been selected to produce up to 150,000 zero-emission and low-emission internal combustion engine delivery vehicles over the next decade. This significant contract highlights the growing demand for environmentally friendly transportation solutions.

The expansion project is expected to be completed 2025. As part of the investment, ESD is providing up to $500,000 in Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits, demonstrating their commitment to supporting local businesses and job creation.

In addition, Whiting Door has also secured funding through the New York Power Authority Board of Trustees. They have applied for a $595,000 funding award from the Western New York Power Proceeds Fund. This funding will further support the company’s expansion efforts and contribute to the growth of the local economy.

Whiting Door Manufacturing Vice President Ben Whiting expressed his excitement about the project, stating, “It is exciting to move toward production after a seven-year design, development, and bid process. Our engineering and production teams have played a crucial role in bringing this concept to reality. While we explored various options to support the project from different locations, the assistance from ESD has allowed us to build at home.”

The expansion of Whiting Door’s operations not only showcases their commitment to innovation and growth but also highlights the positive impact that local manufacturing can have on the economy. As the company continues to expand, it is expected to contribute even more to the manufacturing sector in Western New York.