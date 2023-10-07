Neo-Nazi Hate Group Provides Security for Pro-MAGA Mayoral Candidate in Tennessee

In a disturbing turn of events, a pro-MAGA mayoral candidate in Tennessee, Gabrielle Hanson, was escorted into a debate members of the Tennessee Active Club, an openly neo-Nazi hate group. Led Sean Kauffmann, a known white supremacist, the group claimed to be providing security due to “credible threats” against Hanson. However, the local police department has stated that they have no information regarding any threats against the candidate.

What is particularly concerning is that these threats were later made against local journalists Kauffmann’s group in their Telegram channel. The threats included anti-Semitic slurs and references to white supremacist literature. One journalist’s home was even targeted with a photo posted in the Telegram channel, along with a call for violence.

Active clubs, the new face of the white supremacist movement, have been using platforms like Telegram to recruit, organize, and spread hate speech. The movement, which promotes physical fitness and brotherhood, has seen a significant increase in membership in recent months. Researchers tracking this rise believe that Telegram plays a crucial role in the formation and growth of active clubs.

In this specific case, the Tennessee Active Club’s threats targeted investigative reporter Phil Williams and editor Holly McCall, who have been critical of Hanson and her campaign. Williams, who has extensively reported on Hanson’s past and exposed her hypocrisy, received a threatening post on the Telegram channel referring to the “Day of the Rope,” a concept taken from a white supremacist book that signifies violence against those who oppose the movement.

McCall, on the other hand, was targeted for mocking the appearance of members of the Tennessee Active Club. The group responded threatening physical harm and sharing a photo of McCall’s home, obtained from her husband’s Facebook account.

The Franklin Police Department is currently investigating these threats and assures the community that they take them seriously. Meanwhile, Hanson denies any association with white supremacist or Nazi-affiliated groups, despite her Instagram account sharing a screenshot from the Tennessee Active Club’s Telegram channel shortly after her denial.

This alarming incident highlights the dangerous presence of these hate groups in mainstream politics and the role of platforms like Telegram in enabling their actions.

