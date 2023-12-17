White Sox Trade Talks for Dylan Cease Moving Slowly at Winter Meetings

The winter meetings are in full swing, but the Chicago White Sox’s hopes of trading pitcher Dylan Cease before the conclusion of the meetings might not come to fruition. While the team’s general manager, Chris Getz, mentioned that discussions with other clubs regarding trades and representatives for free agents have been “active,” the market has been moving at a slow pace.

Getz acknowledged that there is no immediate urgency to move Cease, as he is one of the best pitchers in baseball. However, the White Sox are not expected to contend in 2024, given their recent disappointing seasons. With a desire to focus on the long term and a need to improve their roster, the team may decide to trade Cease after the top free-agent pitchers have been signed, which could potentially drive up his demand.

The White Sox prefer to view their current situation as a “retool” rather than a full-scale rebuild. Getz mentioned that the team has talent on their roster but recognizes that improvements are necessary. Second-year manager Pedro Grifol expressed confidence that the team is in a “great spot” to make trades that will improve the team for the upcoming season and beyond.

While fan disappointment remains high following the failed rebuild, Getz has received positive feedback from the supporters he interacts with. He takes the time to explain the direction of the club, which he believes is worthwhile.

As the winter meetings continue, it remains to be seen if the White Sox will successfully make a trade involving Dylan Cease. The team is focused on finding opportunities that will not only help them in the short term but also contribute to their long-term goals of building a stronger and more competitive roster.