Black Student Harassed White Professor at University of Dallas

A TikTok video capturing an incident of harassment against a Black student a white professor at the University of Dallas has gone viral. In the video, uploaded user Coritoocutee, the student can be seen studying in a common area between classes when the professor approaches her. The professor asks the student to lower the volume of a video she is watching because she plans to hold office hours nearby.

Despite complying with the professor’s request and lowering the volume, the student alleges that the professor continues to harass her. The professor reportedly puts her fingers in the student’s face and utters derogatory remarks towards her. The incident escalates further when the professor starts recording the student on her phone while she continues to study.

The student also claims that the professor called a campus security officer, who later apologized to her about the situation. In the video, another individual can be seen intervening and asking the professor to go back to her office, effectively de-escalating the situation.

While some social media users criticized the student for not using headphones, many others condemned the professor’s behavior. Commenters expressed their support for the student and emphasized the need for consequences for the professor’s actions.

Instances of racial harassment and discrimination on college campuses continue to be a significant concern. It is crucial for universities to foster an inclusive and respectful environment for all students, regardless of their race or ethnicity.

Source: The Black Information Network