White Lotus Star Joins Lena Dunham’s New Rom-Com Series

In an exciting announcement, it has been revealed that Will Sharpe, known for his role in The White Lotus, will be the lead in a new rom-com series created Lena Dunham and her husband Luis Felber. The series, titled Too Much, is set to go into production in 2024 and will be available on Netflix.

The show follows Megan Stalter, known for her role in Hacks, as a New York workaholic trying to move on from a broken relationship. She decides to escape her past fleeing to London, where she hopes to start a new and isolated life. However, her plans get disrupted when she meets Felix, played Will Sharpe, and they develop an unusual connection that is impossible to ignore.

Too Much aims to explore the dynamics of relationships between Brits and Americans while delving into the complexities of true love. Speaking about the new series, Dunham expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to create a romantic comedy that brings joy, yet also reflects the jagged edges of life.

Will Sharpe rose to acclaim for his role in the second season of The White Lotus, with fans eagerly awaiting news of a potential third season. Creator Mike White recently shared that a third season is in the works, but audiences will have to wait until 2025 to see it.

As we eagerly anticipate the release of Too Much, it’s clear that Dunham, Sharpe, and Stalter will bring their talents to this new rom-com series, promising an entertaining and heartfelt exploration of love and relationships.