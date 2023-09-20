White House Asks Ambassador to Japan to Stop Taunting Chinese President on Social Media

The White House has requested that Rahm Emanuel, the US ambassador to Japan, cease his social media posts taunting Chinese President Xi Jinping. Concerns have been raised officials at the National Security Council that Emanuel’s comments could hinder the administration’s efforts to repair strained relations with China, including a possible meeting between President Joe Biden and President Xi this autumn. Emanuel, who previously served as White House chief of staff to President Barack Obama, has been critical of Xi on social media, questioning the treatment of his top aides. The Chinese embassy in Washington, D.C. has not responded to the calls for comment. A spokesperson for Emanuel has refuted NBC News’ report.

President Biden took on a more conciliatory tone in his address to the United Nations General Assembly, stating that the US is willing to work with China on matters where cooperation is necessary. This differs significantly from Emanuel’s recent public statements. The officials speaking anonymously have suggested that China has been infuriated Emanuel’s posts and that his remarks go against the administration’s strategic goals with China and the Asia-Pacific region. The administration is concerned that publicly ridiculing Xi could undermine progress in the US-China relationship.

Japan, as a close US ally, shares concerns about Chinese dominance in the region, especially militarily. However, the Biden administration has been working towards engaging China and stabilizing their relationship. White House officials worry that Emanuel’s social media activities could jeopardize these efforts. In recent weeks, Emanuel’s comments have compared Xi’s cabinet lineup to characters in an Agatha Christie novel and criticized the Chinese leader’s use of artificial intelligence to spread disinformation. President Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, is set to have discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, which are seen as laying the groundwork for a possible meeting between President Biden and President Xi.

