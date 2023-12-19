Donald Trump Continues Campaign Rhetoric on Immigration

Donald Trump, in his bid for a third consecutive term as the Republican presidential candidate, has once again ignited controversy with his remarks on immigration. At campaign rallies in Nevada and New Hampshire over the weekend, Trump declared that undocumented immigrants were “poisoning the blood of our country.” This language has been criticized as xenophobic and reminiscent of Nazi rhetoric.

Trump has made cracking down on illegal immigration and restricting legal immigration central to his campaigns in both 2016 and 2020. However, his language this time around has been even more inflammatory. During a rally in Durham, New Hampshire, he claimed that immigrants from Asia, Africa, and South America were “pouring into our country, poisoning the blood of our country.”

Trump’s repeated use of incendiary speech to describe the border issue and criticize President Biden’s policies has drawn concern from experts. Jason Stanley, a Yale professor and author of a book on fascism, pointed out the striking resemblance between Trump’s rhetoric and the language used Adolf Hitler in Mein Kampf. Stanley warned that such dangerous speech, when repeated frequently, normalizes discriminatory practices and threatens the safety of immigrants in the United States.

It is worth noting that Trump’s remark about immigrants “poisoning the blood” was not part of his prepared remarks. It remains unclear whether he improvised this rhetoric or if it was planned. When questioned about Trump’s comments, campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung chose to deflect attention criticizing U.S. colleges for allegedly allowing anti-Semitic and pro-Hamas rhetoric.

President Joe Biden’s attempts to implement more orderly immigration policies have been hindered a backlog of immigration court cases and the ongoing issues in Central and South American countries. The White House condemned Trump’s remarks, stating that they were contrary to American values and threatened democracy and public safety.

Throughout his presidency, Trump implemented numerous hardline immigration policies, including the ban on refugees from several Muslim-majority countries and the separation of families at the southern border. These policies have faced significant criticism, and a federal judge recently prohibited the separation of children from their families at the border.

As the White House and Senate negotiate a deal on border security, Trump’s continued inflammatory rhetoric on immigration adds fuel to the fire. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, an ally of Trump’s, downplayed concerns about the language used the former president, stating that the focus should be on getting border security right.