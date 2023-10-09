The White House Condemns Attacks on Queer Staff Member Libs of TikTok

The White House has strongly criticized the Libs of TikTok, a social media account known for its anti-LGBTQ+ content, for launching a series of attacks on Tyler Cherry, a queer staff member working as a spokesperson for the Department of Interior. These attacks, which targeted Cherry’s beliefs and identity, were deemed “cruel and unacceptable” the White House.

The creator of Libs of TikTok, Chaya Raichik, posted a photo of Cherry on her personal account, making it a personal attack on the government employee. Along with the photo, Raichik claimed that Cherry had stated healthcare is racist and transphobic, and that Trump won his presidency because of white supremacy. Raichik also questioned why the Biden administration would hire “complete weirdos” like Cherry.

The Libs of TikTok account has a history of posting anti-LGBTQ+ content and has been linked to bomb threats made towards schools in the US, according to Vice’s investigation. The attacks on Cherry were met with condemnation from the White House spokesperson as well as LGBTQ+ organizations such as the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute and the Human Rights Campaign.

In response to the attacks, a White House spokesperson stated that no one should be targeted simply for being themselves and that such behavior is cruel and unacceptable. They emphasized that the administration values diversity and believes in the principle of unity. Tyler Cherry was described as an invaluable member of the team who continues to deliver for the American people.

These attacks on Cherry are not isolated incidents. Libs of TikTok has previously targeted individuals within the LGBTQ+ community, including trans student Tristan Young, who faced personal attacks after being named homecoming queen. Moreover, the controversial tweets of Elon Musk, who amplifies content from Libs of TikTok, have caused further harm towards the trans community.

Overall, the attacks on Tyler Cherry Libs of TikTok have generated rightful condemnation from the White House and LGBTQ+ organizations, highlighting the importance of promoting inclusivity and standing against discrimination.

