White House Apologizes for Revealing Faces of U.S. Special Forces Troops in Instagram Post

The White House issued an apology on Thursday after accidentally revealing the faces of U.S. Special Forces troops in Israel on its official Instagram page. The photo in question featured President Joe Biden standing alongside several Delta Force operators, with their faces clearly visible. The description of the photo stated that Biden had met with first responders in Israel to thank them for their bravery and work in response to Hamas terrorist attacks.

Social media users quickly criticized the White House for potentially compromising the identity and safety of the Delta Force operators. Despite quickly deleting the post, the photo had already been seen hundreds of thousands of Instagram users and received thousands of likes before its removal.

A White House spokesperson issued a statement apologizing for the mistake and emphasized that the photo was deleted as soon as the issue was brought to their attention. The spokesperson expressed regret for any problems the incident may have caused.

Commentators, such as Fox News contributor Sara Carter, expressed concern over the disregard for the discretion and safety required of elite trained fighters like the Delta Force operators. They emphasized that something as simple as facial ID recognition could put these servicemen at risk from adversaries. Carter, who is married to a retired operator, questioned how such an oversight could have occurred.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting the identities and safety of Special Forces personnel. Maintaining discretion and avoiding the unnecessary exposure of these individuals is crucial for national security. The White House’s swift apology acknowledges the seriousness of the situation and the need for greater attention to detail in handling sensitive information.

Sources:

– Image source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

– Twitter source: Sam Shoemate (@samosaur)

– Fox News source: Bill Melugin