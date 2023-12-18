White Cloud Woman Arrested for Driving Stolen Vehicle, Faces Charges

Michigan State Police have arrested a White Cloud woman after she was found driving a stolen truck, with the incident taking place in Lake County. Anna Spaulding, 31, has been charged with unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle. Spaulding was arraigned in the 78th District Court in Lake County and was given a personal recognizance bond.

According to the state police, the incident unfolded when a homeowner in Irons called to report an “unwanted female” at his residence on Peters Farm Road. The homeowner noticed that the woman’s vehicle had become stuck in the ice and snow, and he assisted her in getting it unstuck. However, the woman proceeded to park directly next to his vehicle.

Upon investigation, the troopers identified the woman as Anna Spaulding. Spaulding claimed that the truck she was driving belonged to her father and that she was at her father’s house. Concerned about her behavior, the troopers called for an ambulance to have Spaulding evaluated.

EMS personnel arrived and initially, Spaulding cooperated. However, she suddenly became combative and forced her way out of the ambulance. As a result, the troopers transported her to Manistee Munson for evaluation, given her agitated state.

During transportation, troopers received information from Manistee County Central Dispatch indicating that the truck Spaulding was driving had been reported stolen out of Lake County. State police revealed that the owner of the truck had left the keys in the ignition. Spaulding was evaluated at the hospital before being lodged in Manistee County Jail. Later, she was transported to the Lake County Jail.

Anna Spaulding’s next court appearance is scheduled for December 18.