The Rise of Streaming Services and Decline of Television Subscriptions in Hungary

The latest survey conducted the National Media and Infocommunications Authority in Hungary reveals significant shifts in television and streaming subscription patterns. According to the survey, 44% of households in the country now prefer streaming services for watching films and series, marking the beginning of a decline in television subscriptions.

Among the most popular streaming platforms in Hungary are Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney+. These platforms are present in approximately 30%, 21%, and 14% of households, respectively. However, a good quality internet connection is crucial for enjoying these services, as picture quality may suffer otherwise. Despite the availability of streaming on computers and mobile phones, many people still choose to watch on high-definition TV sets.

The growth of streaming services in Hungary is fueled the increasing amount of Hungarian-language content. Whether it’s original content or dubbed versions of existing films and series, this content appeals to a wide audience.

The survey also reveals a typical pattern of adoption, with higher-educated, well-off, and younger households being more likely to subscribe to streaming services. For instance, 54% of households in the 30-39 age range are streaming subscribers, compared to only 19% among those aged 60 and above.

Interestingly, the survey also found that 12% of households no longer watch any television at all. This could be attributed to their exclusive consumption of streaming services or their complete disengagement from both television and streaming. Meanwhile, the number of TV subscribers has been steadily declining since mid-2021, with 175,000 fewer subscribers compared to the peak two years prior.

However, the era of cheap streaming subscriptions is coming to an end, as operators introduce measures to curb password sharing and attract new subscribers. Prices are changing, and new subscription models are emerging. Even Netflix, for example, has discontinued its affordable ad-free basic monthly subscription and now charges new customers $15.49.

In conclusion, streaming services are gaining popularity in Hungary, while television subscriptions experience a decline. The availability of Hungarian-language content and the shifting preferences of younger and wealthier households contribute to this trend. However, the industry is also witnessing changes in pricing and subscription models as the market evolves.

