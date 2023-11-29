Man Violates House Arrest, Faces Criminal Charges for Posting Gun Photos on Snapchat

A Boston gang member, Trevon Bell, has found himself in legal trouble after violating his house arrest posting photos of himself with firearms on Snapchat. Despite being on house arrest with a GPS bracelet for location monitoring, Bell brazenly shared images of himself with guns to a group chat on the popular social media platform.

Law enforcement officials discovered this group chat on Snapchat, where individuals regularly flaunted their firearms. Bell was identified as a participant in this group, despite being restricted to his home due to previous charges related to unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

One particular video, posted on November 24, 2021, depicted Bell holding a black semi-automatic Glock 9 millimeter firearm over a toilet. Fortunately, law enforcement was able to recover the weapon later.

As a result of his actions, Bell has pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. This charge carries severe consequences, including a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Bell’s sentencing has been scheduled for February 29th, where a federal district court judge will determine his fate based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and applicable statutes.

This case highlights the risks individuals face when they choose to flaunt their illegal activities on social media platforms. Despite being under house arrest and subject to monitoring, Bell disregarded the restrictions placed upon him and openly shared images that implicated him in criminal behavior.

