Which ZZ Top member is in the Rockstar video?

Which ZZ Top Member Appears in the Rockstar Video?

Introduction

The iconic rock band ZZ Top has been a staple in the music industry for decades, known for their signature beards and blues-infused rock sound. With their numerous hits and memorable music videos, one question that often arises is, “Which ZZ Top member appears in the Rockstar video?” In this article, we will delve into the answer and provide some additional information about the band.

The Rockstar Video

The Rockstar video, released in 2006, features the popular Canadian rock band Nickelback. The video showcases various celebrities and musicians, including ZZ Top’s very own Billy Gibbons. Gibbons, the band’s lead guitarist and vocalist, makes a cameo appearance in the video, adding his unique style and flair to the already star-studded cast.

About ZZ Top

Formed in 1969, ZZ Top consists of three members: Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill, and Frank Beard. Known for their bluesy rock sound and distinctive appearance, the band has achieved great success throughout their career. With hits like “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” and “La Grange,” ZZ Top has become a household name in the rock genre.

FAQ

Q: Who is the lead singer of ZZ Top?

A: Billy Gibbons is the lead singer and guitarist of ZZ Top.

Q: How long has ZZ Top been active?

A: ZZ Top was formed in 1969, making them active for over five decades.

Q: Are all the members of ZZ Top related?

A: No, only Dusty Hill and Frank Beard are not related. Billy Gibbons is the only member related to the other two.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the ZZ Top member who appears in the Rockstar video is Billy Gibbons. As the band’s lead guitarist and vocalist, Gibbons brings his unmistakable style to the cameo appearance. With their enduring music and iconic image, ZZ Top continues to captivate audiences worldwide.