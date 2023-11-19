Which Weeknd Song Is About Selena Gomez?

In the world of celebrity relationships, it’s not uncommon for artists to draw inspiration from their personal lives when creating music. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is no exception. The Canadian singer-songwriter has been known to pour his heart and soul into his lyrics, often leaving fans speculating about the subjects of his songs. One relationship that garnered significant attention was his highly publicized romance with pop star Selena Gomez. But which of The Weeknd’s songs are believed to be about Gomez?

One track that many fans believe is about Gomez is “Call Out My Name,” which was released in 2018. The emotional ballad, filled with heartfelt lyrics, seems to reflect the pain and heartbreak of a failed relationship. While The Weeknd has never explicitly confirmed that the song is about Gomez, the timing of its release shortly after their breakup led many to believe that it was his way of expressing his feelings.

Another song that has been linked to Gomez is “Privilege,” also released in 2018. The lyrics of this track touch on themes of love, loss, and the challenges of fame. Some fans speculate that the references to a high-profile relationship and the emotional toll it took on The Weeknd could be a nod to his time with Gomez.

FAQ:

Q: What is a ballad?

A: A ballad is a slow, emotional song that often tells a story or expresses deep feelings.

Q: What does “high-profile relationship” mean?

A: A high-profile relationship refers to a romantic partnership between two well-known individuals that attracts significant public attention and media coverage.

While it’s impossible to know for certain which specific songs The Weeknd are about Selena Gomez, it’s clear that their relationship had a profound impact on his music. The Weeknd’s ability to channel his personal experiences into his art is what makes his music so relatable and resonant with fans around the world. Whether or not these songs are about Gomez, they serve as a testament to the power of love and heartbreak in inspiring great music.