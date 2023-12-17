Which Version of ChatGPT is Free?

In a recent announcement, OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research laboratory, unveiled ChatGPT, a language model that can engage in dynamic conversations with users. This powerful tool has generated significant interest, but many are wondering which version of ChatGPT is available for free. Let’s dive into the details.

OpenAI offers two versions of ChatGPT: ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Free. While ChatGPT Plus requires a subscription fee of $20 per month, ChatGPT Free is available to users at no cost. This move OpenAI aims to make the technology accessible to as many people as possible.

What is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is an advanced language model developed OpenAI. It is trained using a method called Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF). Initially, human AI trainers provide conversations and play both sides—the user and the AI assistant. This dataset is then mixed with the InstructGPT dataset, which is transformed into a dialogue format. The model is trained using a combination of supervised fine-tuning and reinforcement learning.

What are the differences between ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Free?

ChatGPT Plus, the subscription-based version, offers several benefits over the free version. Subscribers enjoy general access to ChatGPT even during peak times, faster response times, and priority access to new features and improvements. On the other hand, ChatGPT Free is available to everyone but may have limited availability during high demand periods.

How can I access ChatGPT Free?

To access ChatGPT Free, simply visit chat.openai.com and start using the service. No subscription or payment is required.

What are the limitations of ChatGPT Free?

While ChatGPT Free is a remarkable tool, it does have some limitations. The free version may exhibit more instances of incorrect or nonsensical responses compared to ChatGPT Plus. It can also be sensitive to input phrasing, where slight rephrasing of a question may yield different answers. OpenAI encourages users to provide feedback on problematic model outputs to help improve the system.

OpenAI’s decision to offer a free version of ChatGPT demonstrates their commitment to democratizing access to AI technology. Whether you choose to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus or utilize ChatGPT Free, this language model opens up exciting possibilities for engaging and dynamic conversations.