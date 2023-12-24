Which US channel has Premier League?

Which US Channel Broadcasts Premier League Matches?

The Premier League, England’s top-tier football competition, has gained immense popularity worldwide, captivating fans with its thrilling matches and talented players. For fans residing in the United States, finding the right channel to catch all the action can be a bit confusing. However, fear not, as we have compiled all the information you need to know about which US channel broadcasts Premier League matches.

NBC Sports: The Home of Premier League in the US

If you’re an avid Premier League fan in the United States, NBC Sports is the channel you need to tune into. NBC Sports has been the exclusive broadcaster of Premier League matches in the US since the 2013-2014 season. They have a long-standing partnership with the Premier League, ensuring comprehensive coverage of all the games throughout the season.

With NBC Sports, you can enjoy live broadcasts of Premier League matches, pre-match analysis, post-match discussions, and expert commentary. They also offer additional programming, such as highlight shows and magazine-style programs, to keep you up to date with all the latest news and updates from the world of English football.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I watch Premier League matches on other channels in the US?

A: No, NBC Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of Premier League matches in the United States. They hold the rights to all live broadcasts and additional programming.

Q: Do I need a cable subscription to watch Premier League matches on NBC Sports?

A: Yes, to access NBC Sports, you will need a cable or satellite TV subscription that includes the channel. However, NBC Sports also offers a streaming service called “Peacock” that allows you to watch matches online without a cable subscription.

Q: Are all Premier League matches broadcasted on NBC Sports?

A: While most Premier League matches are broadcasted on NBC Sports, some matches may be shown on other NBC-owned channels, such as NBC or USA Network. These channel changes are usually made to accommodate scheduling conflicts with other sports events.

Now that you know which US channel broadcasts Premier League matches, you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the excitement of English football from the comfort of your own home. Grab your favorite jersey, gather your friends, and get ready to cheer for your favorite Premier League team!