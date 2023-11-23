Which TV has built-in Roku?

In the ever-evolving world of television technology, streaming has become an integral part of our entertainment experience. With numerous streaming platforms available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your needs. However, one name that stands out in the streaming industry is Roku. Known for its user-friendly interface and extensive content library, Roku has become a popular choice among streaming enthusiasts. But which TVs come with built-in Roku?

What is Roku?

Roku is a digital media player that allows users to stream a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, and music, directly to their television. It offers a user-friendly interface and supports various streaming services, making it a versatile choice for entertainment.

What does it mean to have a TV with built-in Roku?

A TV with built-in Roku means that the Roku streaming platform is integrated directly into the television set. This eliminates the need for an external Roku device, such as a Roku streaming stick or box, as the streaming capabilities are already built into the TV itself.

Which TV brands offer built-in Roku?

Several TV brands have partnered with Roku to offer TVs with built-in Roku capabilities. Some of the popular brands include TCL, Hisense, Sharp, Philips, and RCA. These brands offer a range of TV models with different screen sizes and features, ensuring there is an option for every budget and preference.

Why choose a TV with built-in Roku?

Opting for a TV with built-in Roku offers several advantages. Firstly, it simplifies the streaming experience eliminating the need for additional devices and cables. Secondly, it provides access to the Roku platform’s extensive content library, which includes thousands of channels and streaming services. Lastly, TVs with built-in Roku often come with enhanced features like 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR support, delivering a superior viewing experience.

Conclusion

If you’re in the market for a new TV and want a seamless streaming experience, a TV with built-in Roku is an excellent choice. With various brands offering this feature, you can find a TV that suits your needs and budget. Say goodbye to external streaming devices and enjoy the convenience and versatility of built-in Roku.

FAQ

Q: Can I add Roku to my existing TV?

A: Yes, you can add Roku to your existing TV purchasing a Roku streaming stick or box and connecting it to your TV’s HDMI port.

Q: Are there any subscription fees for using Roku?

A: While Roku itself is free to use, some streaming services and channels may require a subscription fee.

Q: Can I access other streaming platforms on a TV with built-in Roku?

A: Yes, TVs with built-in Roku allow you to access other streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and more, alongside the Roku platform itself.

Q: Do all TV models from the mentioned brands have built-in Roku?

A: Not all TV models from the mentioned brands have built-in Roku. It is essential to check the specifications and features of the specific TV model you are interested in before making a purchase.