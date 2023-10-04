TikTok Food Trends That Actually Taste Good

TikTok has become notorious for its viral food trends that capture the attention of millions. However, not all of these trends live up to the hype. Some may look appealing on camera, but fall short in terms of taste and flavor. We’ve narrowed down a list of 7 TikTok food trends that not only have visually appealing features but also deliver on taste.

1. Pepper and Cucumber Salad

Rachael Kirkconnell of The Bachelor fame introduced TikTok to this flavorful salad. Made with mini peppers, mini cucumbers, chili crunch, everything but the bagel seasoning, and a ginger salad dressing, this dish is both easy to make and delicious. The combination of crunchy and savory flavors, with a hint of sweetness, makes it a versatile dish that can be enjoyed as a side, lunch, or main course with added protein.

2. Frozen Strawberry Clusters

If you’re in the mood for a sweet treat, these frozen strawberry clusters are a must-try. Made with chopped strawberries, Greek yogurt, honey, and chocolate, these clusters require some prep time but are worth the effort. After freezing the strawberry mixture, dip them in melted chocolate and freeze again. The result is a delightful combination of sweetness and creaminess.

3. Corn Ribs

Corn ribs offer a unique twist on traditional corn on the cob. This dish is perfect for vegetarians looking for a flavorful alternative to ribs. Simply cut corn off the cob into large strips, coat them with herby butter, add some cheese, and bake them in an air fryer. The result is a tasty side dish that can be enjoyed all year round.

4. Shaved Frozen Fruit

Shaved frozen fruit gained popularity on TikTok as a refreshing and healthy alternative to traditional frozen treats. Freeze your favorite fruits and use a box grater to shave them. For added flavor, mix shaved watermelon with honey, fresh mint, and lime juice. You can customize this trend using different fruits and pairing them with your favorite flavors.

5. The Chopped Italian Sandwich

Fans of the Italian sandwich will love this chopped version. Instead of layering the ingredients in a hero, all the tasty ingredients such as deli meats, cheese, lettuce, banana peppers, and tomatoes are chopped up similar to a salad. Add oil and vinegar, mix everything together, and put it in your bread of choice. This messy yet flavorful sandwich allows you to experience every ingredient in each bite.

6. Fruit Roll-Up Ice Cream

Combining ice cream with a Fruit Roll-Up may sound unusual, but it creates a unique and delicious snack. Simply put a small scoop of fruity ice cream onto a flat Fruit Roll-Up, fold it over the ice cream, and watch as it hardens in seconds. The result is a crunchy and creamy treat with a hint of sweetness.

7. Emily Mariko’s Salmon Rice Bowl

Emily Mariko’s famous salmon rice bowl has taken TikTok storm. Start mashing cooked salmon with white rice and add a drizzle of soy sauce and Sriracha. Serve it with seaweed chips for an extra crunch. This quick and easy dish is both satisfying and packed with flavor.

These TikTok food trends have gained popularity for good reason—they not only have visual appeal but also deliver on taste. Whether you’re looking for a fresh salad, a sweet treat, or a savory meal, these trends are worth trying.

