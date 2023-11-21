Which streaming service has Peacock?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, it can be challenging to keep track of which platforms offer your favorite shows and movies. One of the latest additions to the streaming landscape is Peacock, a service launched NBCUniversal. But which streaming service has Peacock, and what does it offer? Let’s dive into the details.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service that offers a wide range of content, including TV shows, movies, and original programming. It is owned and operated NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast. The service was launched in July 2020 and has quickly gained popularity among viewers.

Which streaming services offer Peacock?

Peacock is available on a variety of streaming platforms, making it accessible to a wide range of viewers. As of now, Peacock is available on the following streaming services:

1. Roku: Peacock can be accessed on Roku devices, including Roku streaming players and Roku TVs. Users can download the Peacock app from the Roku Channel Store and start streaming their favorite content.

2. Amazon Fire TV: Peacock is also available on Amazon Fire TV devices, such as Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Cube. Users can download the Peacock app from the Amazon Appstore and enjoy their favorite shows and movies.

3. Apple devices: Peacock is compatible with Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Apple TVs. Users can download the Peacock app from the App Store and stream content on their preferred Apple device.

4. Google devices: Peacock is accessible on Google devices, such as Android smartphones, tablets, and Chromecast. Users can download the Peacock app from the Google Play Store and cast content to their Chromecast-enabled TVs.

FAQ:

1. Is Peacock available on Netflix?

No, Peacock is a separate streaming service and is not available on Netflix. It is owned NBCUniversal and offers its own exclusive content.

2. Is Peacock free?

Peacock offers both free and premium subscription options. The free tier provides limited access to content, while the premium tier offers a more extensive library of shows and movies.

3. Can I watch live TV on Peacock?

Yes, Peacock offers live TV channels, including news, sports, and entertainment. However, access to live TV requires a premium subscription.

In conclusion, Peacock is available on various streaming services, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple devices, and Google devices. With its diverse range of content and both free and premium subscription options, Peacock has quickly become a popular choice for streaming enthusiasts. So, if you’re looking to explore a new streaming service, give Peacock a try and enjoy its vast library of shows and movies.