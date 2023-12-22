Which streaming service has MSNBC and CNN?

Which Streaming Service Offers MSNBC and CNN?

In today’s digital age, streaming services have become the go-to platform for accessing a wide range of content, including news channels. With the increasing popularity of cord-cutting, many people are looking for streaming services that provide access to their favorite news networks, such as MSNBC and CNN. In this article, we will explore the streaming services that offer these two prominent news channels, allowing you to stay informed and up-to-date with the latest news from around the world.

Streaming Services with MSNBC and CNN

When it comes to streaming services that offer MSNBC and CNN, two major players stand out: Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV. These services not only provide access to a vast library of on-demand content but also offer live streaming of various channels, including MSNBC and CNN.

Hulu + Live TV is a subscription-based streaming service that combines on-demand content with live TV channels. With a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, you can enjoy access to over 75 live channels, including MSNBC and CNN. This service allows you to stream your favorite news programs in real-time, ensuring you never miss a beat.

Similarly, YouTube TV offers a comprehensive selection of live TV channels, including MSNBC and CNN. With a YouTube TV subscription, you can stream these news networks on various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices. YouTube TV also provides unlimited cloud DVR storage, allowing you to record and save your favorite news programs for later viewing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I watch MSNBC and CNN on Netflix?

A: No, Netflix does not offer live TV channels, including MSNBC and CNN. It primarily focuses on providing on-demand content, such as movies and TV shows.

Q: Are there any other streaming services that offer MSNBC and CNN?

A: While Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV are the most popular options, there are other streaming services that provide access to MSNBC and CNN, such as Sling TV, AT&T TV Now, and fuboTV. It’s always a good idea to research and compare different streaming services to find the one that best suits your needs.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a streaming service that offers MSNBC and CNN, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV are excellent choices. These services not only provide access to these news networks but also offer a wide range of other live TV channels and on-demand content. Stay informed and connected with the world choosing the streaming service that fits your preferences and enjoy the convenience of accessing news on your preferred devices.