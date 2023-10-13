The Best Screensaver Experiences on Streaming Devices: A Comparison

Streaming devices like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and Apple TV offer more than just access to streaming services. They also provide stunning screensaver experiences to display on your TV when you’re not actively watching. Let’s take a closer look at the screensaver features of each platform.

Amazon Fire TV has an innovative screensaver system called the Ambient Experience. It consists of a variety of background images, some with motion, that cycle through after a set amount of time. The images are creatively designed, although using your own images may not be as visually appealing. Additionally, Amazon offers ten widgets tied to the Amazon ecosystem, such as Alexa Weather and Calendar. Although the Ambient Experience has room for improvement, it is an impressive feature with the potential for future enhancements.

Apple TV, specifically the Apple TV 4K, offers an exceptional set of built-in screensavers. The default screensaver, Aerial, showcases high-resolution flyovers of various locations on Earth. You can also choose from categories like Landscape, Earth, Underwater, and Cityscape. These screensavers are executed with the precision you would expect from Apple, and you can even download new ones periodically. If you prefer showcasing your personal photos, Apple allows you to do so creating albums within Apple Photos. Overall, Apple TV provides the best all-around screensaver experience, even without widgets.

Google TV focuses more on excellent video rather than static imagery. While it offers screensavers with some motion, its screensaver experience is not as robust as Amazon or Apple. However, Google TV excels in streaming video content and provides a user-friendly interface.

In conclusion, if you prioritize screensaver experiences, Apple TV 4K is the clear winner with its stunning built-in screensavers and the option to showcase your own photos. Amazon Fire TV’s Ambient Experience is also impressive, with creative backgrounds and useful widgets. Google TV, on the other hand, focuses more on video content. Regardless of your choice, these streaming devices offer more than just streaming services – they can transform your TV into a captivating canvas even when idle.

