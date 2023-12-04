Which Streamers Have Left Twitch?

In recent years, the world of streaming has exploded in popularity, with platforms like Twitch becoming the go-to destination for gamers, content creators, and viewers alike. However, as the industry continues to evolve, some streamers have decided to part ways with Twitch and explore new opportunities elsewhere. Here, we take a closer look at a few notable streamers who have left the platform and the reasons behind their departures.

Shroud: One of the most prominent streamers to bid farewell to Twitch is Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek. With a massive following of over 8 million followers, Shroud made the surprising announcement in October 2019 that he would be leaving Twitch to exclusively stream on Mixer, Microsoft’s now-defunct streaming platform. The move was seen as a major coup for Mixer, as Shroud’s departure from Twitch was followed closely another high-profile streamer.

Ninja: Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, arguably the most well-known streamer in the world, shocked the gaming community when he announced his departure from Twitch in August 2019. Like Shroud, Ninja also made the move to Mixer, signing an exclusive streaming deal that reportedly earned him millions of dollars. The decision to leave Twitch was a significant one, considering Ninja’s massive following of over 14 million followers on the platform.

FaZe Clan: While not individual streamers, the departure of the FaZe Clan from Twitch is worth mentioning. FaZe Clan is a popular esports and entertainment organization known for its talented roster of content creators and professional gamers. In September 2020, FaZe Clan announced that they would be leaving Twitch to exclusively stream on YouTube. The move was seen as a strategic decision to expand their reach and tap into YouTube’s massive audience.

FAQ:

Q: Why did these streamers leave Twitch?

A: The reasons behind each streamer’s departure vary. Some cited better opportunities and financial incentives offered other platforms, while others sought to explore new avenues and expand their reach.

Q: What impact did these departures have on Twitch?

A: The departure of high-profile streamers like Shroud, Ninja, and FaZe Clan undoubtedly had an impact on Twitch. It led to increased competition among streaming platforms and prompted Twitch to invest in exclusive deals with other content creators to retain its user base.

Q: Where can we find these streamers now?

A: Following the shutdown of Mixer in July 2020, both Shroud and Ninja returned to Twitch. However, FaZe Clan continues to stream exclusively on YouTube.

As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, it’s clear that streamers are willing to explore new opportunities and platforms. The departures of Shroud, Ninja, and FaZe Clan from Twitch marked significant shifts in the industry, highlighting the fierce competition among streaming platforms and the ever-changing preferences of content creators and viewers alike.