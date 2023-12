SNAP Food Stamps Arriving Soon in Various States

Summary: SNAP Food Stamps payments are being issued in different states across the United States, providing recipients with much-needed financial assistance. While some states have already started distributing the benefits, others are yet to do so, causing some Americans to wait a little longer.

If you reside in one of the states listed below, you can expect to receive your SNAP Food Stamps payment soon:

– Alabama: December 4 to 23

– Alaska: December 1

– Arizona: December 1 to 13

– Arkansas: December 4 to 13

– California: December 1 to 10

– Colorado: December 1 to 10

– Connecticut: December 1 to 3

– Delaware: December 2 to 23

– District of Columbia: December 1 to 10

– Florida: December 1 to 28

– Georgia: December 5 to 23

– Hawaii: December 3 to 5

– Idaho: December 1 to 10

– Illinois: December 1 to 10 and older cases December 1 to 20

– Indiana: December 5 to 23

– Iowa: December 1 to 10

– Kansas: December 1 to 10

– Kentucky: December 1 to 19

– Louisiana: December 1 to 23

– Maine: December 10 to 14

– Maryland: December 4 to 23

– Massachusetts: December 1 to 14

– Michigan: December 3 to 21

– Minnesota: December 4 to 13

– Mississippi: December 4 to 21

– Missouri: December 1 to 22

– Montana: December 2 to 6

– Nebraska: December 1 to 5

– Nevada: December 1 to 10

– New Hampshire: December 5

– New Jersey: December 1 to 5

– New Mexico: December 1 to 20

– New York: December 1 to 9

– North Carolina: December 3 to 21

– North Dakota: December 1

– Ohio: December 2 to 20

– Oklahoma: December 1 to 10

– Oregon: December 1 to 9

– Pennsylvania: December 3 to 14

– Rhode Island: December 1

– South Carolina: December 1 to 10

– South Dakota: December 10

– Tennessee: December 1 to 20

– Texas: December 1 to 28

– Utah: December 5, 11, and 15

– Vermont: December 1

– Virginia: December 1 to 7

– Washington: December 1 to 20

– West Virginia: December 1 to 9

– Wisconsin: December 1 to 15

– Wyoming: December 1 to 4

To confirm the receipt of your payment, you can check the balance on your EBT card at any participating establishment. Keep in mind that even if the mailing date is listed as the 1st, there may still be a delay in delivering the funds. Stay prepared and expect to receive your SNAP Food Stamps payment within the upcoming week if you reside in one of the aforementioned states.