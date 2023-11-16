Which Songs Has Ed Sheeran Written?

Ed Sheeran, the British singer-songwriter, has become a household name in the music industry. Known for his heartfelt lyrics and catchy melodies, Sheeran has written numerous songs that have resonated with millions of fans worldwide. From his own chart-topping hits to songs penned for other artists, his songwriting prowess knows no bounds. Let’s take a closer look at some of the notable songs Ed Sheeran has written.

1. “Shape of You”

Released in 2017, “Shape of You” quickly became one of Sheeran’s biggest hits. The song topped charts around the globe and solidified his status as a pop superstar. Sheeran co-wrote the track with Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid.

2. “Thinking Out Loud”

This romantic ballad, released in 2014, earned Sheeran two Grammy Awards for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Sheeran wrote the song with Amy Wadge, and it remains one of his most beloved compositions.

3. “Love Yourself”

While this song was famously performed Justin Bieber, it was actually written Ed Sheeran, along with Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco. “Love Yourself” topped the charts worldwide and showcased Sheeran’s ability to craft hits for other artists.

4. “Photograph”

Featured on Sheeran’s album “x” (pronounced “multiply”), “Photograph” is a heartfelt ballad that showcases his vulnerability as a songwriter. Sheeran co-wrote the song with Johnny McDaid.

5. “Everything Has Changed”

This duet between Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran was released in 2012. Sheeran co-wrote the song with Swift, and it became a fan favorite, highlighting their undeniable chemistry as collaborators.

FAQ:

Q: How many songs has Ed Sheeran written?

A: Ed Sheeran has written numerous songs, including his own hits and songs for other artists.

Q: Does Ed Sheeran only write songs for himself?

A: No, Ed Sheeran has also written songs for other artists, such as Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift.

Q: What is Ed Sheeran’s most successful song?

A: Ed Sheeran’s most successful song to date is “Shape of You,” which topped charts worldwide.

Q: Has Ed Sheeran won any awards for his songwriting?

A: Yes, Ed Sheeran has won several awards for his songwriting, including multiple Grammy Awards.

In conclusion, Ed Sheeran’s songwriting talent has propelled him to great heights in the music industry. From his own chart-topping hits to songs written for other artists, his ability to craft memorable and relatable songs is undeniable. With each new release, fans eagerly anticipate the next masterpiece from this talented singer-songwriter.