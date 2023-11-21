Which smart TV to buy 2023?

As technology continues to advance at a rapid pace, the market for smart TVs has become increasingly competitive. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to decide which smart TV to buy in 2023. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of top contenders based on their features, performance, and value for money.

1. Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV: With its stunning picture quality and impressive gaming capabilities, the Samsung QN90A is a top choice for tech enthusiasts. Its Neo QLED technology offers enhanced contrast and brightness, while its gaming features, such as low input lag and variable refresh rate, make it ideal for gamers.

2. LG C1 OLED TV: Known for its exceptional picture quality and deep blacks, the LG C1 OLED TV is a popular choice among cinephiles. Its OLED panel provides vibrant colors and wide viewing angles, making it perfect for movie nights. Additionally, it supports various HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, for an immersive viewing experience.

3. Sony A90J OLED TV: The Sony A90J OLED TV is another top contender in the smart TV market. It boasts impressive picture quality, thanks to its OLED panel and Sony’s advanced image processing technology. The A90J also features a high refresh rate, making it suitable for fast-paced action scenes and sports.

FAQ:

Q: What is Neo QLED technology?

A: Neo QLED is a display technology developed Samsung that combines Quantum Dot technology with Mini LED backlighting. It offers improved contrast, brightness, and color accuracy compared to traditional LED displays.

Q: What are OLED panels?

A: OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) panels are made up of organic compounds that emit light when an electric current is applied. They offer superior picture quality, with deep blacks, vibrant colors, and wide viewing angles.

Q: What is Dolby Vision?

A: Dolby Vision is a high dynamic range (HDR) format that enhances the contrast and color accuracy of content. It provides a more lifelike and immersive viewing experience optimizing the picture quality scene scene.

In conclusion, the Samsung QN90A, LG C1, and Sony A90J are all excellent choices for those looking to purchase a smart TV in 2023. Each TV offers unique features and benefits, so it ultimately comes down to personal preference and specific requirements. Consider factors such as picture quality, gaming capabilities, and budget to make the best decision for your entertainment needs.