Which Sling package includes MSNBC?

Introduction

Sling TV is a popular streaming service that offers a variety of packages to cater to different viewers’ preferences. One of the most sought-after channels on Sling TV is MSNBC, a leading news network known for its in-depth coverage of current events and political analysis. In this article, we will explore which Sling package includes MSNBC and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

To access MSNBC on Sling TV, you will need to subscribe to the “Sling Blue” package. Sling Blue is one of the three main packages offered Sling TV, alongside “Sling Orange” and “Sling Orange + Blue.” While Sling Orange primarily focuses on entertainment and lifestyle channels, Sling Blue offers a broader range of channels, including MSNBC.

What is Sling TV?

Sling TV is a streaming service that allows users to watch live television channels and on-demand content over the internet. It offers a flexible alternative to traditional cable or satellite TV subscriptions, allowing viewers to customize their channel lineup based on their preferences.

What is MSNBC?

MSNBC, short for Microsoft National Broadcasting Company, is a cable and satellite television network owned NBCUniversal. It primarily focuses on news and political commentary, providing viewers with up-to-date coverage of national and international events, as well as in-depth analysis and opinion shows.

FAQ

1. Can I watch MSNBC on Sling Orange?

No, MSNBC is not included in the Sling Orange package. To access MSNBC, you will need to subscribe to the Sling Blue package.

2. Can I watch MSNBC on Sling Orange + Blue?

Yes, if you have the Sling Orange + Blue package, you can watch MSNBC along with a wide range of other channels from both packages.

3. Can I add MSNBC to my Sling Orange package?

No, MSNBC is not available as an add-on to the Sling Orange package. It is only included in the Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue packages.

Conclusion

If you’re a news enthusiast or enjoy political analysis, subscribing to the Sling Blue package is the way to go to access MSNBC. Sling TV offers a flexible and affordable streaming service, allowing you to stay informed and entertained without the need for a traditional cable subscription.