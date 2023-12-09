Which Scottish detective series is set in Edinburgh?

Scottish Detective Series Set in Edinburgh: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Capital City

Edinburgh, the enchanting capital city of Scotland, has long been a source of inspiration for writers and filmmakers alike. Its stunning architecture, rich history, and atmospheric streets provide the perfect backdrop for thrilling detective stories. Among the many detective series set in this captivating city, one stands out as a true gem: Ian Rankin’s Inspector Rebus series.

The Inspector Rebus Series: A Glimpse into Edinburgh’s Underbelly

Ian Rankin’s Inspector Rebus series, set in Edinburgh, follows the life and investigations of Detective Inspector John Rebus. With his unorthodox methods and relentless pursuit of justice, Rebus has become an iconic figure in the world of crime fiction. The series delves deep into the dark underbelly of Edinburgh, exploring its hidden secrets and exposing the city’s criminal elements.

Frequently Asked Questions about Inspector Rebus and the Series

Q: Who is Inspector Rebus?

A: Inspector John Rebus is a fictional character created Scottish author Ian Rankin. He is a detective inspector working for the Lothian and Borders Police in Edinburgh.

Q: How many books are there in the Inspector Rebus series?

A: The Inspector Rebus series consists of 22 novels, starting with “Knots and Crosses” published in 1987 and concluding with “Exit Music” in 2007. However, Rankin has since written additional Rebus novels, bringing the total to 24.

Q: What makes the Inspector Rebus series unique?

A: The Inspector Rebus series stands out for its gritty realism, complex characters, and intricate plots. Rankin’s vivid descriptions of Edinburgh’s streets and landmarks immerse readers in the city’s atmosphere, making it almost a character in itself.

Q: Can the Inspector Rebus series be read out of order?

A: While each novel in the series can be enjoyed as a standalone story, reading them in order allows readers to fully appreciate the character development and overarching storylines that unfold throughout the series.

Q: Has the Inspector Rebus series been adapted for television?

A: Yes, the Inspector Rebus series has been adapted for television. The popular TV series, simply titled “Rebus,” starred Ken Stott as the eponymous detective and brought Rankin’s beloved character to life on screen.

In conclusion, if you’re a fan of detective fiction and have a penchant for atmospheric settings, the Inspector Rebus series is a must-read. Set in the captivating city of Edinburgh, these novels offer a thrilling journey through the dark side of Scotland’s capital, with Inspector Rebus leading the way. Prepare to be captivated Ian Rankin’s masterful storytelling and immerse yourself in the mysteries of Edinburgh.